S.Korea stocks decline after five-day rally; set for best week in four

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Friday following a five-day
rally and as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned inflation fears, but
were set for their best weekly gain in four. The won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         gained 24.23 points, or 0.75%, to
3,223.20 as of 0131 GMT after it ended notches below a record
close on Thursday.
    
    ** The benchmark index is set to gain more than 1% for the
week, the sharpest since the five days to May 7.
    
    ** Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, as a
better-than-expected U.S. unemployment report and private
payrolls numbers for May fanned fears of inflation and worries
that the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy.     
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            slipped 1.09% and peer SK Hynix             fell
1.16%, while LG Chem             shed 0.99% and Naver
            lost 1.80%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 52.9 billion won ($47.34
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Investors now await U.S. CPI data for May due next week,
said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
    
    ** South Korea's finance minister said the government is
considering drafting the second supplementary budget of this
year.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,117.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.36% lower than its previous
close at 1,113.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.4
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,117.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 110.79.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.2 basis points to 1.203%.

($1 = 1,117.5600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
