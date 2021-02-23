S.Korea stocks decline amid rising yields, inflation concerns

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as the appeal of equities was dented amid higher yields and inflation outlook. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.85 points, or 0.25%, to 3,071.90 by 0247 GMT. ** Rising yields are the market's overriding concern and more investors are cautious as many are expecting to see a correction, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. ** South Korean consumers' inflation expectations hit their highest since Aug. 2019. ** Bonds have been bruised by the prospect of a stronger economic recovery and greater borrowing as U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package progresses. ** Samsung Electronics declined 0.6% and LG Chem dropped 3.3%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 275.0 billion won ($247.86 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,109.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.13%. ** The KOSPI has risen 6.91% so far this year, and gained 1.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 1,313.65 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 316. ** The won has lost 2.0% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 111.51. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 1.017%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.917%. ($1 = 1,109.4800 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)