S.Korea stocks decline as govt tightens virus curbs

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday after the government unveiled a plan over the weekend to tighten social-distancing rules for the capital Seoul. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0151 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 15.65 points, or 0.57%, to 2,715.80. ** South Korea will impose heightened social-distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, health officials said on Sunday, as authorities struggle to contain the nation's largest wave of coronavirus infection in nine months. ** Renewed U.S.-China tensions added to investor concerns, as Washington is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, sources said. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor fell 2%, Kia Motors declined 3% while Samsung Electronics rose 1.7%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 175.7 billion won ($162.21 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,082.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,082.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,083.5 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,083.0. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83%. ** The KOSPI has risen 23.58% so far this year, and gained 15.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 831.32 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 208. ** The won has gained 6.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.64. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.969%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.663%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Aditya Soni)