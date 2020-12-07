Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks decline as govt tightens virus curbs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korean shares fell on Monday after the government
unveiled a plan over the weekend to tighten social-distancing
rules for the capital Seoul. The Korean won weakened, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
 
** By 0151 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 15.65 points,
or 0.57%, to 2,715.80.
    
** South Korea will impose heightened social-distancing rules
for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, health officials
said on Sunday, as authorities struggle to contain the nation's
largest wave of coronavirus infection in nine months.
               
    
** Renewed U.S.-China tensions added to investor concerns, as
Washington is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen
Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's
disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong,
sources said.             
    
** Shares of Hyundai Motor             fell 2%, Kia Motors
            declined 3% while Samsung Electronics            
rose 1.7%.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 175.7 billion won ($162.21
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,082.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07% lower than its previous
close at 1,082.1.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,083.5 per
dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,083.0.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.83%.
 
** The KOSPI has risen 23.58% so far this year, and gained 15.7%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 831.32 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
908, the number of advancing shares was 208.
 
** The won has gained 6.8% against the dollar so far this year.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 111.64.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5
basis points to 0.969%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.3 basis points to 1.663%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Aditya Soni)
