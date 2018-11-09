Asia
S.Korea stocks decline tracking Wall Street; won weakens

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy
    * Korean won sags versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was bearish on
Friday, tracking overnight declines on the Wall Street after the
U.S. Federal Reserve kept intact its plans to continue raising
interest rates at a gradual pace. The Korean won weakened
against dollar and bond yields also fell.             
 
** At 0158 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.41 points or 0.35 percent
at 2,085.22.
    
** South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to replace his
finance minister Kim Dong-yeon with another veteran bureaucrat
as early as Friday, local media reported citing unnamed sources.
             

** Samsung Biologics             is heading for a third session
of losses amid mounting controversy over the drugmaker's alleged
accounting rules violation.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,124.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.6 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,117.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.55
per U.S. dollar, down 0.35 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,105.55 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.74 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.75 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI lost 15.2 percent so far this year, and slipped
9.93 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 114,488,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 886, the number of advancing shares was 356.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,534 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.46 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.7.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.96 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.97 percent.    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
