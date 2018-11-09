S.Korea stocks decline tracking Wall Street; won weakens

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy * Korean won sags versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was bearish on Friday, tracking overnight declines on the Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept intact its plans to continue raising interest rates at a gradual pace. The Korean won weakened against dollar and bond yields also fell. ** At 0158 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.41 points or 0.35 percent at 2,085.22. ** South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to replace his finance minister Kim Dong-yeon with another veteran bureaucrat as early as Friday, local media reported citing unnamed sources. ** Samsung Biologics is heading for a third session of losses amid mounting controversy over the drugmaker's alleged accounting rules violation. ** The won was quoted at 1,124.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.6 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,117.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.55 per U.S. dollar, down 0.35 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,105.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.74 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.75 percent. ** The KOSPI lost 15.2 percent so far this year, and slipped 9.93 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 114,488,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 356. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,534 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.46 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.7. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.96 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)