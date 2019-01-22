S.Korea stocks dip as investors await corporate earnings

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners set to buy for 10th session * Korean won sags versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index slid on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance and reset positions ahead of an earnings season, while foreigners were set to extend purchase to a tenth session. The Korean won and bond yields dropped as well. ** At 0143 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.41 points or 0.44 percent at 2,115.20. ** The wait-and-see mode is dominant across the market, said Jeong Dai, analyst, Meritz Securities. ** Major market movers SK Hynix and Hyundai Motor are scheduled to announce their Q4 earnings on Thursday. ** The nation's economic growth in the fourth quarter beat market expectation, but this failed to impress as the growth was primarily underpinned by government spending, Jeong added. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest pace in three quarters in the last three months of 2018 as a jump in government spending juiced up construction and investment, though weak exports cast a cloud over the outlook for growth. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 15,946 million won worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.4 per U.S. dollar, up 0.33 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,111.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.21 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.05 percent. ** The KOSPI is up about 4.1 percent so far this year, and up by 1.11 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 164,850,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 366. ** The U.S dollar rose 1.45 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11, 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 109.26. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.813 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.82 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)