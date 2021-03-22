S.Korea stocks dip on caution over bond yields, Sino-U.S. tensions

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday despite upbeat exports data as investors still struggle to deal with the recent surge in yields globally and heightened Sino-U.S. tensions. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was down 1.90 points, or 0.12%, at 3,037.63 by 0239 GMT, after closing 0.86% lower on Friday. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.12% and 0.72%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 2.9% and 1%, respectively. ** Investors appeared to have shrugged off preliminary data that showed the country's exports during March 1-20 period jumped 12.5% year-on-year. ** Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged down to 1.68% after Friday's spike on the Federal Reserve's announcement to lift bank leverage exemption. But several bond managers believe the recent pace of the rise in yields has been unsettling and also worry the market could be viewed as disorderly if the momentum continues. ** U.S. and Chinese officials concluded a two-day meeting on Friday what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska that laid bare the depth of tensions between the two economies at the outset of the Biden administration. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 348.4 billion won ($307.99 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,130.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.5. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 110.71. ** South Korea's benchmark 10-year yield weakened by 2.0 basis points to 2.078%. ($1 = 1,131.2000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)