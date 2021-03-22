Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks dip on caution over bond yields, Sino-U.S. tensions

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday despite upbeat
exports data as investors still struggle to deal with the recent
surge in yields globally and heightened Sino-U.S. tensions. The
Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was down 1.90 points, or
0.12%, at 3,037.63 by 0239 GMT, after closing 0.86% lower on
Friday. 
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            rose 0.12% and 0.72%, respectively, while battery
maker LG Chem             and internet giant Naver            
dropped 2.9% and 1%, respectively.
    
    ** Investors appeared to have shrugged off preliminary data
that showed the country's exports during March 1-20 period
jumped 12.5% year-on-year.             
    
    ** Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             edged
down to 1.68% after Friday's spike on the Federal Reserve's
announcement to lift bank leverage exemption. But several bond
managers believe the recent pace of the rise in yields has been
unsettling and also worry the market could be viewed as
disorderly if the momentum continues.             
    
    ** U.S. and Chinese officials concluded a two-day meeting on
Friday what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska
that laid bare the depth of tensions between the two economies
at the outset of the Biden administration.              
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 348.4 billion won ($307.99
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,132.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16% lower than its previous
close at 1,130.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,131.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,130.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 110.71.
    
    ** South Korea's benchmark 10-year yield            
weakened by 2.0 basis points to 2.078%.

    ($1 = 1,131.2000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up