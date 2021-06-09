Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks dip on tech slump; U.S. inflation data in focus

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, led by tech
heavyweights, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead
of U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank policy meeting
this week. The won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was down 8.11 points, or
0.25%, at 3,239.72, as of 0149 GMT.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             fell 0.24% and 2.35%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem             and
internet giant Naver             slid 0.25% and 0.41%,
respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.7 billion won ($118.97
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Market participants look to Thursday's U.S. consumer
price index data for further clues regarding inflation, and how
it could influence the Federal Reserve's timetable for
tightening its monetary policy.
    
    ** South Korea's unemployment rate edged up in May after
falling to an eight-month low in the prior month, but the number
of people employed continued to rise at a sharp pace,
underpinning hopes for a gradual recovery in the labour market.
            
    
    ** A separate central bank data showed the economy expanded
by a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in the first quarter, revised up
from a 1.6% growth estimated in late April.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,116.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.19% lower than its previous
close at 1,114.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.3
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,114.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 110.95.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.3 basis points to 1.151%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.105%.

    ($1 = 1,115.4500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
