S.Korea stocks dragged down by chipmakers; won steady

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields steady SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index slipped in early trading on Tuesday, dragged down by chip shares that fell tracking U.S. peers. The Korean won and bond yields were steady. ** At 01:59 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.52 points, or 0.64 percent, at 2,087.04. ** Leading chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , fell 1.8 pct and 2.9 pct respectively, tracking U.S. peers as investor trimmed exposure to chip stocks amid global uncertainties. ** Bearish chipmakers are weighing on markets, said Lee Jae-sun, an analyst at KTB Investment Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.29 per dollar, down 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,107.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.50 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.09 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 14.9 percent so far this year, and down by 7.36 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 76,454,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 206. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 123,165 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.81 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year was 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low was 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.78. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.942 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)