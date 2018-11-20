Asia
S.Korea stocks dragged down by chipmakers; won steady

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields steady

    SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slipped in early
trading on Tuesday, dragged down by chip shares that fell
tracking U.S. peers. The Korean won and bond yields were steady.
 
** At 01:59 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.52 points, or 0.64
percent, at 2,087.04.
    
** Leading chipmakers, Samsung Electronics             and SK
Hynix            , fell 1.8 pct and 2.9 pct respectively,
tracking U.S. peers as investor trimmed exposure to chip stocks
amid global uncertainties.             

** Bearish chipmakers are weighing on markets, said Lee Jae-sun,
an analyst at KTB Investment Securities.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,128.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,128.6.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128.29
per dollar, down 0.29 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,107.35 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.50 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.09 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 14.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 7.36 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 76,454,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
882, the number of advancing shares was 206.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 123,165 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.81 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year was 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and low was 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 108.78.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.942 percent, barely changed from the
previous day's 1.94 percent. 

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
