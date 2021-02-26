S.Korea stocks drop 3% on Wall St tech rout, higher U.S. yields

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday, reversing almost all gains clocked in the previous session, as a tech rout on Wall Street and a steep rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 85.74 points, or 2.77%, to 3,013.95 by 0143 GMT, after jumping 3.50% in the previous session. ** A drop in technology shares sank Wall Street overnight, while the U.S. Treasury yields vaulted to their highest since the pandemic began on expectations of a strong economic expansion and related inflation. ** Most heavyweights slid, with technology giants Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix slumping 3.63% and 4.38%, respectively, while Naver and LG Chem fell 2.35%-4.83%. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's exports likely grew for a fourth straight month in February, a Reuters poll showed, thanks to improving global trade, hopes of a vaccine-led recovery and demand for semiconductors and cars. Full-month data is due on March 1. ** The Bank of Korea plans to make outright purchases of treasury bonds worth around 5 to 7 trillion won ($4.5-$6.3 billion) during the first half of the year, a day after it kept the benchmark interest rate steady. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 857.0 billion won ($764.34 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 1.17%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,119.4. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.022%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.8 basis points to 1.959%. ($1 = 1,121.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)