Asia
March 8, 2019 / 1:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks drop as global growth woes dent sentiment; won slips

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls nearly 1 pct, foreigners net sellers
    * Index set for sixth straight session of declines 
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         is poised for a sixth
straight session of declines on Friday, as global growth worries
and the European Central Bank's growth outlook cut dented risk
sentiment. The Korean won hit a four-month low, while the
benchmark bond yield dropped.
    
** As of 0137 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main index fell
20.50 points or 0.95 percent to 2,145.29 points.
    
** European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said the
economy was in "a period of continued weakness and pervasive
uncertainty" as he pushed out a planned rate hike and instead
offered banks a new round of cheap loans.             
    
** Shares of S-Oil Corp            , South Korea's third-biggest
refiner, hit a two-month low after the co announces
lower-than-expected dividend.              
    
** South Korea's leading mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp
            jumped after its unit Kakao Mobility struck deal
with taxi unions, which would allow the co to run a car-sharing
service for four hours daily on weekdays.             
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,133.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.35 percent lower than its
previous close at 1,129.0.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,132.9 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,132.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.95 percent, after U.S. stocks dropped
           . Japanese stocks         dropped 1.29 percent.
    
** The KOSPI climbed 5.24 percent so far this year, and rose 2.0
percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 108.20 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 244.
    
** The won slipped 1.6 percent against the U.S dollar this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 109.25, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by
0.9 basis points to 1.808 percent, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.983 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below