S.Korea stocks drop as global growth woes dent sentiment; won slips

* KOSPI index falls nearly 1 pct, foreigners net sellers * Index set for sixth straight session of declines * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index is poised for a sixth straight session of declines on Friday, as global growth worries and the European Central Bank's growth outlook cut dented risk sentiment. The Korean won hit a four-month low, while the benchmark bond yield dropped. ** As of 0137 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main index fell 20.50 points or 0.95 percent to 2,145.29 points. ** European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said the economy was in "a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty" as he pushed out a planned rate hike and instead offered banks a new round of cheap loans. ** Shares of S-Oil Corp , South Korea's third-biggest refiner, hit a two-month low after the co announces lower-than-expected dividend. ** South Korea's leading mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp jumped after its unit Kakao Mobility struck deal with taxi unions, which would allow the co to run a car-sharing service for four hours daily on weekdays. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35 percent lower than its previous close at 1,129.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.95 percent, after U.S. stocks dropped . Japanese stocks dropped 1.29 percent. ** The KOSPI climbed 5.24 percent so far this year, and rose 2.0 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 108.20 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 244. ** The won slipped 1.6 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.25, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 0.9 basis points to 1.808 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.983 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)