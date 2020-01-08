S.Korea stocks drop as Iran strike on U.S. forces rattles sentiment

* KOSPI hits lowest since Dec 12; foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares on Wednesday hit a one-month low after Iran attacked U.S. forces in Iraq, stoking fears of sharp escalations in a developing Middle East conflict. The Korean won dropped over 1% against the dollar, and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. ** As of 0151 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 31.54 points, or 1.45%, at 2,144.00. Earlier in the session, the index dropped 1.7%, hitting its lowest since Dec. 12, 2019. ** If the conflict between the United States and Iran develops into an all-out military collision, global financial markets will undergo significant correction and oil prices will surge, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics bucked the trend with a 1.4% rise, after the chip giant flagged a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly operating profit, strengthening hopes of its business recovery. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 12.4 billion won ($10.53 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,177.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.93% lower than its previous close at 1,166.4. Earlier, the currency fell as low as 1179.3 per dollar, dropping more than 1%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.9% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.88%, after U.S. stocks ended weaker. Japanese stocks stumbled 2.36%. ** The KOSPI dropped 2.36% so far this year, and gained 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 350.91 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 48. ** The won lost 1.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.73, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped 2.1 basis points to 1.308%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 1.586%. ($1 = 1,177.2400 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)