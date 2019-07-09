S.Korea stocks drop as Japan refuses to scrap export curbs

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield steady SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Tuesday as a trade row between Seoul and Tokyo showed scant signs of abating, with a Japanese minister ruling out a withdrawal of export curbs. The won rose, while benchmark bond yield was steady. ** Industry minister Hiroshige Seko said Japan was "not thinking at all" of withdrawing restrictions on Japanese high-tech exports to South Korea and that the curbs did not violate World Trade Organization rules. ** Japan announced curbs last week on high-tech exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two. ** The KOSPI index was affected by the remarks from Japan, the biggest source of uncertainties as of now, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** As of 0155 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 3.79 points or 0.18% to 2,060.38 points, failing to rebound from a sharp fall in the previous session. ** South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Monday urged Japan to withdraw export controls on high-tech materials as the bilateral conflict over forced wartime labour threatened to disrupt global supplies of South Korean memory chips and smartphones. ** Shares of Netmarble Corp rose more than 7% after the gaming firm said it will buy back its shares worth 200 billion won ($169.60 million) to stabilise stock price. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 16.2 billion won ($13.74 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,180.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15% higher than its previous close at 1,182.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.8 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,178.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.18%, after U.S. stocks slipped. Japanese stocks rose 0.32%. ** The KOSPI climbed 0.99% so far this year, and gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 172.27 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 232. ** The won lost 5.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.57, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.535%. ($1 = 1,179.2200 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)