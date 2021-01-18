Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks drop as soft U.S. data, virus woes offset upbeat China data

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slid on Monday, as soft U.S. consumer
spending data and worries about rising coronavirus infections
globally outweighed upbeat Chinese economic data. Both the won
and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 27.09 points, or 0.88%,
to 3,058.81 by 0235 GMT, after tumbling as much as 1.9% in early
trade.
    
    ** Market heavyweights were trading mixed: Samsung
Electronics             and LG Chem             slid 1.6% and
1.1%, respectively, while Celltrion             rose 3.2% and
Hyundai Motor             added 1%.
    
    ** U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in
December, data showed on Friday, as renewed measures to slow the
spread of COVID-19 triggered job losses.             
    
    ** Chinese economic data, including fourth quarter GDP and
December industrial output showed a further pickup in growth,
with economic recovery gaining momentum.
                        
    
    ** But worries about rising infections in China's northeast
region is fuelling concerns of another national wave ahead of a
major holiday season.             
    
    ** "News about an emergency lockdown in China's Hubei
province and sluggish U.S. retail sales data soured sentiment
... Today's China data is important as there are rising doubts
about economic recovery," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Kiwoom
Securities.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 196.1 billion won ($177.71
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,103.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37% lower than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,103.0, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,102.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 111.59.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.4 basis points to 0.970%.

($1 = 1,103.4800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
