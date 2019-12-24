S.Korea stocks drop as worries over earnings prompt profit-booking

* KOSPI drops, foreigners net sellers * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday, even as Wall Street hit record highs, as concerns over domestic corporate earnings prompted investors to take profits. The Korean won was steady, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** Wall Street's main indexes posted record closing highs on Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon, while Boeing gave the Dow a big boost after the planemaker ousted its chief executive officer. ** China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States. ** As of 0205 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 9.39 points, or 0.43%, to 2,194.32. ** For the KOSPI's further rise, earnings of South Korean companies should improve, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Particularly, prices of memory chips should rise, he added. ** Shares of Hanjin Kal , parent company of Korean Air Lines , extended gains after the company's heiress issued a statement opposing her brother. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 43.0 billion won ($36.94 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,164.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,164.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,164.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,162.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.18%, after U.S. stocks posted record closing highs . Japanese stocks fell 0.08%. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.51% so far this year, and gained 3.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 296.51 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 326. ** The won has lost 4.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.49. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.381%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.643%. ($1 = 1,163.9700 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)