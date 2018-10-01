S.Korea stocks drop in line with Asian shares; won falls

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy * Korean won falls vs U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index on Monday weakened in line with Asian shares, which got off to a tepid start due to holidays in China including Hong Kong. The Korean won fell, while bond yields rose. ** At 0256 GMT, the KOSPI was down 2.73 points or 0.12 percent at 2,340.34. ** Casting a shadow in Asia, two surveys showed on Sunday that growth in China's manufacturing sector sputtered in September as domestic and export demand softened. ** The United States and Canada have reached a framework deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a Canadian source said late on Sunday. It involves offering more dairy access to U.S. farmers, as well as Canada agreeing to a side-letter arrangement effectively capping automobile exports to the United States, the source said. ** Investors seemed to be wary ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's talks later this week, which is expected to focus on the U.S. policy stance next year such as wage hike, while the market is also cautious over Italy budget woes, says Kim Yoon-seo, analyst, Shinhan Financial Investment. ** South Korean companies with China exposure gain on expected rise in Chinese tourist arrivals as golden week holiday begins on Monday. South Korean companies that operate duty-free businesses jump, with Hanwha Galleria Timeworld Co Ltd and Hotel Shilla Co Ltd rose as much as 5.4 percent and 5.1 pct respectively, while the country's cosmetic brands, which are popular with Chinese customers, include LG Household & Healthcare Ltd and Amorepacific Corp, also rose. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,109.3, snapping its sixth consecutive sessions of gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.22 per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,094.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.59 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.0 percent so far this year, and up by 4.21 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 163,864,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 356. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 8,814 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.21 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 108.33. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.015 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)