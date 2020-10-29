S.Korea stocks drop most in over a month on coronavirus anxiety

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell the most in more than a month on Thursday, as worries over the economic fallout of new coronavirus lockdowns in Europe sapped risk appetite. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0153 GMT, the KOSPI fell 33.29 points, or 1.42%, to 2,311.97, marking its biggest intraday decline since Sept. 24. The index was set for its third session of losses in five. ** "Risk assets plunged altogether after reports of new lockdowns due to surging COVID-19 infections in Europe," said Na Jeong-hwan, DS Investment & Securities' analyst. ** Germany and France ordered their countries back into lockdown, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter. ** South Korea reported 125 new virus cases as of Wednesday midnight, higher than 103 a day earlier. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics slid 1.5% after the company said it expects fourth-quarter profit to fall due to weak server chip demand and rising smartphone competition. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 263.2 billion won ($233.49 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.41% lower than its previous close at 1,130.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.4. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.61%. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.81. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 0.925%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 1.520%. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni)