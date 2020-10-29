Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks drop most in over a month on coronavirus anxiety

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell the most in more than a month on
Thursday, as worries over the economic fallout of new
coronavirus lockdowns in Europe sapped risk appetite. The won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0153 GMT, the KOSPI         fell 33.29 points, or
1.42%, to 2,311.97, marking its biggest intraday decline since
Sept. 24. The index was set for its third session of losses in
five.
    
    ** "Risk assets plunged altogether after reports of new
lockdowns due to surging COVID-19 infections in Europe," said Na
Jeong-hwan, DS Investment & Securities' analyst.
    
    ** Germany and France ordered their countries back into
lockdown, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections
threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter.             
    
    ** South Korea reported 125 new virus cases as of Wednesday
midnight, higher than 103 a day earlier.
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             slid 1.5%
after the company said it expects fourth-quarter profit to fall
due to weak server chip demand and rising smartphone
competition.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 263.2 billion won ($233.49
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,135.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.41% lower than its previous
close at 1,130.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,134.5
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,134.4.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.61%.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 111.81.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.9 basis points to 0.925%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.2 basis points to 1.520%.

($1 = 1,127.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Aditya Soni)
