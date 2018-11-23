S.Korea stocks drop on global growth concerns; won slides

* KOSPI index inches down, foreigners extend sell- * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields also down SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index slid on Friday over global growth concerns, and as investors took a cautious stance in the face of trade tensions between the United States and China. The Korean won edged down and bond yields also dropped. ** At 0159 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.60 points or 0.66 percent at 2,056.35. ** Oil markets remained weak on Friday, pressured by concerns that producers are churning out more oil than the world needs amid a bleak economic outlook. U.S. oil was at $54.07 per barrel at 0204 GMT, down 56 cents, or 1 percent, below their last settlement. ** South Korean stocks with exposure to North Korea surged as the country seeks sanctions exemptions on inter-Korean rail project, local report says, citing a unification ministry official; Busan Industrial Co Ltd and Daea TI Co Ltd surge as much as 24.2 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,129.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,110.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.23 percent, while the U.S. stocks were closed due to its Thanksgiving holiday . Japanese stocks are closed on its national holiday. ** The KOSPI slipped 16.1 percent so far this year, and down by 2.80 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 95,875,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares were 288. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 13,768 million won worth of shares, set to extend its sell-off to a ninth session. ** The U.S dollar rose 6.06 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 108.86. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.914 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)