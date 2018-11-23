Asia
November 23, 2018 / 2:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks drop on global growth concerns; won slides

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index inches down, foreigners extend sell-
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields also down

    SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slid on Friday over
global growth concerns, and as investors took a cautious stance
in the face of trade tensions between the United States and
China. The Korean won edged down and bond yields also dropped.
    
** At 0159 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.60 points or 0.66 percent
at 2,056.35.
    
** Oil markets remained weak on Friday, pressured by concerns
that producers are churning out more oil than the world needs
amid a bleak economic outlook. U.S. oil        was at $54.07 per
barrel at 0204 GMT, down 56 cents, or 1 percent, below their
last settlement.      
    
** South Korean stocks with exposure to North Korea surged as
the country seeks sanctions exemptions on inter-Korean rail
project, local report says, citing a unification ministry
official; Busan Industrial Co Ltd             and Daea TI Co Ltd
            surge as much as 24.2 percent and 16.4 percent,
respectively.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,129.2.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,131.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,110.05 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.23 percent, while the U.S. stocks
were closed due to its Thanksgiving holiday            .
Japanese stocks         are closed on its national holiday.
    
** The KOSPI slipped 16.1 percent so far this year, and down by
2.80 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 95,875,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
887, the number of advancing shares were 288.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 13,768 million won worth of
shares, set to extend its sell-off to a ninth session. 
    
** The U.S dollar rose 6.06 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.08 points to 108.86.
    
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.914 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.95 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.