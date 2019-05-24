S.Korea stocks drop on growing Sino-U.S. trade friction

* KOSPI index hits lowest since Jan. 9; foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index sagged early on Friday, hitting its lowest since early January, as U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remark on China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd added fuel to the tension. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also declined. ** As of 0220 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 13.06 points or 0.63% to 2,046.53, after hitting its lowest level since January 9 in early trade. ** President Trump said U.S. complaints against Huawei might be resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal, while at the same time calling the Chinese telecommunications giant "very dangerous." ** The oil price plunge, which was led by escalating trade spat, boosted South Korean airline shares, while it pulled down refineries. Shares of Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines rose more than 3% each, while SK Innovation lost 2.7%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 145.7 billion won ($122.41 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,190.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,189.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12%, after U.S. stocks ended lower . Japanese stocks fell 0.46%. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.50% so far this year, but has lost 7.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 206.41 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 276. ** The won has lost 6.3% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.79, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.5 basis points to 1.643%, while the benchmark 10-year yield shed 1.6 basis points to 1.793%. ($1 = 1,190.3000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)