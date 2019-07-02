Asia
July 2, 2019 / 2:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks drop on persisting worries over Japan's export curbs

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
       
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell on Tuesday due
to persisting worries over Japan's export restrictions against
Seoul after Tokyo's industry minister said the restrictions were
not in violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The
Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** Japan'a Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday the
export curbs are consequence of South Korea's failure to present
satisfactory measures to resolve forced labour issue, noting the
measures are not in violation of WTO rules.             
    
** Japan on Monday said it will tighten control exports of
high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to
South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to
work for Japanese firms during World War Two.             
    
** Among global peers, South Korean stocks fell in the previous
session largely due to Japan's announcement, said Ha In-hwan, an
analyst at Meritz Securities. However, views are growing that
the measure's impact would be limited, he added. 
    
** As of 0247 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 4.49
points, or 0.21%, to 2,125.25, with the electric sub-index
        rising 0.17%. The insurance sub-index         was the
biggest percentage loser by falling 1.2%. 

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.9 billion won ($1.63
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,161.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.25% lower than its previous
close at 1,158.8.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,162.7 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,161.5 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.48%, after U.S. stocks jumped
           . Japanese stocks         rose 0.11%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 4.33% so far this year, and gained 3.6%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 193.77 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 395.
    
** The won has lost 4.0% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 110.37, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4
basis points to 1.473%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 1.0 basis points to 1.594%.

($1 = 1,163.7000 won)

($1 = 1,165.2000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
