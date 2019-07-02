S.Korea stocks drop on persisting worries over Japan's export curbs

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Tuesday due to persisting worries over Japan's export restrictions against Seoul after Tokyo's industry minister said the restrictions were not in violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Japan'a Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday the export curbs are consequence of South Korea's failure to present satisfactory measures to resolve forced labour issue, noting the measures are not in violation of WTO rules. ** Japan on Monday said it will tighten control exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two. ** Among global peers, South Korean stocks fell in the previous session largely due to Japan's announcement, said Ha In-hwan, an analyst at Meritz Securities. However, views are growing that the measure's impact would be limited, he added. ** As of 0247 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 4.49 points, or 0.21%, to 2,125.25, with the electric sub-index rising 0.17%. The insurance sub-index was the biggest percentage loser by falling 1.2%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.9 billion won ($1.63 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,161.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25% lower than its previous close at 1,158.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,162.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,161.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.48%, after U.S. stocks jumped . Japanese stocks rose 0.11%. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.33% so far this year, and gained 3.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 193.77 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 395. ** The won has lost 4.0% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.37, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.473%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.594%. ($1 = 1,163.7000 won) ($1 = 1,165.2000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)