S.Korea stocks drop on recession worries, fresh U.S.-China row

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * KRW weakens against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Thursday after data showed the country plunged into recession in the second quarter, while fresh diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing also weighed on investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0217 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI dropped 15.94 points, or 0.72%, to 2,212.72. ** The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, which was strongly condemned by China, while a source said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation. ** South Korea plunged into recession in the second quarter in its worst economic decline in more than two decades as the coronavirus pandemic battered exports and social distancing curbs paralysed factory output. ** SK Hynix , the world's No.2 memory chip maker, slid 0.6% after it warned of uncertainty in the second half of 2020. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics slipped 1.3%, while internet services provider Naver and messenger app operator Kakao climbed 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 92.7 billion won ($77.40 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,198.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,195.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,197.8 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 112.22. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 0.802%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 1.339%. ($1 = 1,197.7000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)