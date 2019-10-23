S.Korea stocks drop on renewed Brexit uncertainty

* KOSPI declines, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, after British lawmakers rejected their government's timetable to rush through in clearing a divorce deal with European Union within a set deadline. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for how long, after a defeat in parliament made ratification of the deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible. ** As of 0216 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 7.29 points, or 0.35%, to 2,081.57. ** In addition to Brexit delay, U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments' bleak earnings outlook also weighed on South Korean market, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates on Tuesday, the latest sign that the global microchip industry is being squeezed, sending South Korea's chipmaking SK Hynix down nearly 1%. ** Shares of Samsung BioLogics surged more than 10% as investors expected U.S. drugmaker Biogen to place a manufacturing order for its Alzheimer treatment to BioLogics. ** South Korean shares exposed to North Korea dropped after state media reported North Korean leader Kim Jong Un demanded South Korean facilities in the North's Mt Kumgang tourist resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 88.9 billion won ($75.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,173.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% lower than its previous close at 1,169.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,174.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.31%, after U.S. stocks slided . Japanese stocks fell 0.08%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.08% so far this year, and gained 5.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 166.99 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 222. ** The won has lost 4.9% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 110.50, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.36%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.365%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.634%. ($1 = 1,173.9000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)