October 23, 2019 / 2:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks drop on renewed Brexit uncertainty

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI declines, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, after British
lawmakers rejected their government's timetable to rush through
in clearing a divorce deal with European Union within a set
deadline. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was
up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for
how long, after a defeat in parliament made ratification of the
deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible.             
    
** As of 0216 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
fell 7.29 points, or 0.35%, to 2,081.57.
    
** In addition to Brexit delay, U.S. chipmaker Texas
Instruments' bleak earnings outlook also weighed on South Korean
market, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment &
Securities. 
    
** Texas Instruments         forecast current-quarter revenue
well below estimates on Tuesday, the latest sign that the global
microchip industry is being squeezed, sending South Korea's
chipmaking SK Hynix             down nearly 1%.             
    
** Shares of Samsung BioLogics             surged more than 10%
as investors expected U.S. drugmaker Biogen          to place a
manufacturing order for its Alzheimer treatment to BioLogics.
            
    
** South Korean shares exposed to North Korea dropped after
state media reported North Korean leader Kim Jong Un demanded
South Korean facilities in the North's Mt Kumgang tourist resort
must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way.             
         
** Foreigners were net buyers of 88.9 billion won ($75.73
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,173.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.33% lower than its previous
close at 1,169.7.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,174.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,172.9 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.31%, after U.S. stocks slided
           . Japanese stocks         fell 0.08%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 2.08% so far this year, and gained 5.0%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
     
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 166.99 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 222.
    
** The won has lost 4.9% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 110.50, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.36%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8
basis points to 1.365%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 2.5 basis points to 1.634%.
    
($1 = 1,173.9000 won)
    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
