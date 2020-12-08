Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks drop on virus surge

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as worries about rising
coronavirus cases at home and abroad eclipsed optimism over
COVID-19 vaccines. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark
bond yield rose.
 
** By 0208 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was down 23.19
points, or 0.84%, at 2,722.25.
    
** South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday,
and health authorities predicted daily cases would hover between
550 and 750 this week, and possibly spike to as much as 900 next
week.               
    
** The government also said it has signed deals with four
companies as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus
vaccines for 44 million people.             

** The market is retreating after a sharp rally that started at
the beginning of this month, with the focus now on vaccine
inoculation in the United Kingdom and the rising COVID-19 cases
in the United States, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.   
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 369.3 billion won ($340.53
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,084.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22% lower than its previous
close at 1,082.1.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,084.1 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,083.7.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.10%,.
 
** The KOSPI has risen 23.87% so far this year, and gained 17.1%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 649.26 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
908, the number of advancing shares was 293.
 
** The won has gained 6.6% against the dollar so far this year.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6
basis points to 0.969%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.0 basis points to 1.657%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Aditya Soni)
