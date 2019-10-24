S.Korea stocks drop on weak pharma shares; GDP data misses estimates

* KOSPI drops, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares declined on Thursday, weighed by pharmaceutical stocks, after growth data showed that the export-reliant economy had slowed more than expected. The Korean won strengthened and benchmark bond yields dropped. ** As of 0245 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 4.32 points, or 0.21%, at 2,076.30. The medical sub-index was the biggest percentage loser with a 1.5% drop. ** Pharma shares led losses in the broader markets, said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst from HI Investment & Securities. South Korea's GDP missed forecast, but its impact was limited as weak growth was already expected, he added. ** South Korea's economy has been among those worst-hit by cooling global demand as a prolonged U.S.-China tariff war disrupted world supply chains in a blow to business confidence and investment. A months-long trade spat with Japan has also added to strains on Korean exporters. ** Meanwhile, Britain appears closer than ever to resolving its 3-1/2-year Brexit conundrum but there are still hurdles to clear. EU member states on Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said if the deadline is deferred to the end of January, he would call an election. ** Closer home, investors locked in profits after a recent rally in South Korean medical stocks, said Shin Jae-hoon, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities. Drugmaker Celltrion tumbled over 3%, as its affiliate Celltrion HealthCare fell more than 8% on a block trade, he said. ** South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix posted its smallest quarterly profit in three years with a 93% on-year drop in July-September earnings, but its shares rose more than 2% as its earnings beat estimates. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 130.9 billion won ($111.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,170.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,172.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,169.4 per U.S. dollar, flat from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,168.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.29%, after U.S. stocks closed up. Japanese stocks rose 0.55%. ** The KOSPI climbed 1.77% so far this year, and gained 3.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 182.75 million shares, and of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 242. ** The won lost 4.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.04 points to 110.38, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.36%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.390%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.640%. ($1 = 1,169.5000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, editing by Amy Caren Daniel)