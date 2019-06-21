Asia
June 21, 2019 / 2:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks drop on worries of companies' Q2 performance, trade talk uncertainty

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slips, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** Seoul's KOSPI index         dropped early on Friday as its
latest exports figures worried investors about South Korean
companies' second-quarter performance, while uncertainties
around the possibility of trade talks between the United States
and China piled on. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield
rose.
    
** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of this month
shrank 10% from a year ago, according to the customs agency.
They were dragged down by fragile overseas sales of
semiconductors, its key export item. During the period,
semiconductor exports stumbled 24.3% from a year earlier.
            
    
** Estimates on South Korean firms' second-quarter performances
are getting lower and the latest export figures are also
negatively affecting the major index, said Ryoo Yong-seok, an
analyst at KB Securities.
    
** As of 0221 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 2.37
points or 0.11% to 2,128.92.
    
** Shares of Korean Air Lines             and its parent Hanjin
Kal            , fell 3.2% and 8.2%, respectively, after Delta
Air Lines'         stake buy in the parent of its joint-venture
partner.                          
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 49.2 billion won ($42.40
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,160.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.11% higher than its previous
close at 1,162.1.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,162.7 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,161.2 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.12%, after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record
high on Thursday                         . Japanese stocks
        fell 0.01%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 4.24% so far this year, but lost 1.7% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 263.67 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 297.
    
** The won has lost 4.1% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 110.57, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.80%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6
basis points to 1.426%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.4 basis points to 1.557%.    

($1 = 1,160.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below