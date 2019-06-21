S.Korea stocks drop on worries of companies' Q2 performance, trade talk uncertainty

* KOSPI index slips, foreigners net sellers * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** Seoul's KOSPI index dropped early on Friday as its latest exports figures worried investors about South Korean companies' second-quarter performance, while uncertainties around the possibility of trade talks between the United States and China piled on. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of this month shrank 10% from a year ago, according to the customs agency. They were dragged down by fragile overseas sales of semiconductors, its key export item. During the period, semiconductor exports stumbled 24.3% from a year earlier. ** Estimates on South Korean firms' second-quarter performances are getting lower and the latest export figures are also negatively affecting the major index, said Ryoo Yong-seok, an analyst at KB Securities. ** As of 0221 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 2.37 points or 0.11% to 2,128.92. ** Shares of Korean Air Lines and its parent Hanjin Kal , fell 3.2% and 8.2%, respectively, after Delta Air Lines' stake buy in the parent of its joint-venture partner. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 49.2 billion won ($42.40 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,160.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,162.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,162.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,161.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12%, after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday . Japanese stocks fell 0.01%. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.24% so far this year, but lost 1.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 263.67 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 297. ** The won has lost 4.1% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 110.57, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.80%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 1.426%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.557%. ($1 = 1,160.4000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)