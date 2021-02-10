S.Korea stocks ease ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean equities fell slightly on Wednesday as worsening unemployment data weighed on investor sentiment ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 0.73 points, or 0.02%, to 3,083.94 as of 0209 GMT. ** South Korea's unemployment rate soared to a 21-year high in January, while the number of people employed fell at the sharpest pace in more than two decades, as curbs to contain the coronavirus crisis continue to hurt the job market. ** Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities, said a ramp-up in inflation expectations due to rising oil prices was also hurting market sentiment. ** Samsung Electronics fell 0.9%, while Kia Motors declined 1.06% ** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.40% higher than its previous close at 1,116.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.5 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.0. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.32% so far this year, and gained 9.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 731.23 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 286. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 0.997%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.827%. ** South Korean markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)