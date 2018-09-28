FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks edge down as foreigners sell, won steady

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged lower on
Friday, despite overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won
was steady against U.S. dollar, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:26 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.99 points or 0.25 percent
at 2,349.44, erasing gains from the previous session. 
  
** Shares of South Korean defence manufacturers plunge after
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)             lost out on a bid
for a U.S. training jet. KAI shares plunged over 25 percent,
while Hanwha Aerospace             and Firstec             fell
11.5 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,112.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,112.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,112.51
per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,095.55 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.25 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 1.29 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 4.5 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.18 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 129,919,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 318.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 75,422 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.31 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 108.32.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.022 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.01 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
