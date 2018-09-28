S.Korea stocks edge down as foreigners sell, won steady

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged lower on Friday, despite overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won was steady against U.S. dollar, while bond yields rose. ** At 01:26 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.99 points or 0.25 percent at 2,349.44, erasing gains from the previous session. ** Shares of South Korean defence manufacturers plunge after Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) lost out on a bid for a U.S. training jet. KAI shares plunged over 25 percent, while Hanwha Aerospace and Firstec fell 11.5 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,112.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.51 per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,095.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.25 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.29 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 4.5 percent so far this year, and up by 3.18 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 129,919,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 318. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 75,422 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.31 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.022 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)