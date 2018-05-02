FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks edge down, won slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index weaker, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on
Wednesday. The Korean won lost ground in the local platform as
the dollar gained in the global markets, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:14 GMT, the KOSPI was down 7.71 points, or 0.31
percent, at 2,507.67.
    
** Shares of railroad industry-related companies such as Hyundai
Rotem             and Daea TI             jumped more than 20
percent, continuing their rally on the political thaw in the
Korean peninsula. North and South Korea began dismantling
loudspeakers that blared propaganda across their heavily
fortified border on Tuesday, as promised last week.             

** SK Innovation             shares rose 5.1 percet as the
company decides to buy back treasury stocks worth of 1 trillion
won.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,074.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.61 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,068. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,073.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,056.35 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.2 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up
1.63 percent in the past 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, dividend yield
is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won ($1.16 trillion).
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 320,509,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 876, the number of advancing shares was 445.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 9,336 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.7 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6.
 
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 107.68.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.239 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.22 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
