S.Korea stocks edge higher amid persisting risks, won inches lower

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners buy * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields steady SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was steady in early trading on Thursday without no fresh risks, while Brexit uncertainties and Sino-U.S. trade spat still dampening the market. The Korean won fell modestly, while bond yields were unchanged. ** At 02:05 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.86 points, or 0.04 percent at 2,106.96. ** Shares of South Korean publisher Samsung Publishing surge after local media reported its affiliate SmartStudy, which created the viral song "Baby Shark," is preparing for IPO. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,120.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,120.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.32 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 3.2 percent so far this year, and up by 0.44 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 206,010,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 320. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 138,694 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.68 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on January 11 2019 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 109.26. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.805 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)