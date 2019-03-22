Bonds News
S.Korea stocks edge higher as chip giants continue to rise; won falls

    * KOSPI index edges up, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday as
chip giants continued gaining on brisk outlook by U.S. chipmaker
Micron. The Korean won weakened against the dollar while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
 
** As of 0206 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index
rose 1.07 points or 0.05 percent to 2,185.95 points. 
    
** Shares of chip giants, Samsung Electronics             and SK
Hynix            , added 1.2 percent each, as industry outlook
improved following the conference call of U.S. chipmaker Micron
       on Wednesday. Both firms are set to rise for fourth
consecutive session.                          
    
** Shares of the affiliates of Asiana Airlines            
plunged as bourse suspended Asiana stocks after an accounting
firm submitted a report which pointed out lack of audit
evidences.             

** Investors in Hyundai Motor Group companies rejected Elliott
Management's demands for a massive special dividend, dealing a
blow to the U.S. hedge fund's campaign to shake up South Korea's
second-biggest family-run conglomerate. Shares of Hyundai Motor
            fell 0.4 percent, while Hyundai Mobis            
shares gained 0.9 percent. 
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 95.4 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.19 percent lower than its
previous close at 1,127.7.
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,127.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.41 percent, after U.S. stocks rose
           . Japanese stocks         fell 0.12 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 7.12 percent so far this year, and fell
0.8 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 125.36 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 297.
    
** The won has lost 1.2 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 109.33, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1
basis points to 1.804 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.929 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
