S.Korea stocks edge up ahead of G20; won strengthens

    * KOSPI index rises modestly, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose cautiously on
Tuesday as investors awaited U.S.-China trade talks on the
sidelines of the G20 summit, while U.S. sanctions on Iranian
supreme leader failed to impress the domestic market. The Korean
won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** As of 0233 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up
3.45 points or 0.16% at 2,129.78 points. 
    
** U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with
at least eight world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka,
including China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President
Vladimir Putin.
       
** Trump views this week's meeting with Xi as a chance to see
where Beijing stands on the two countries' trade war, and is
"comfortable with any outcome" from the talks, a senior U.S.
official said.             

** Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a
statement.             
    
** While the news about U.S. sanctions against Iran is not
affecting the KOSPI index much, investors are looking forward to
some achievement from the trade talks between the United States
and China, said Na Jong-hwan, analyst, DS Investment &
Securities. 
        
** Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
and other top Iranian officials with sanctions, taking a
dramatic, unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after
Tehran's downing of an unmanned American drone.             
    
** South Korea said it would sell its entire stake in Woori
Financial Group Inc             within three years, in a move to
recoup taxpayers' money spent to bail out the company two
decades ago.             
   
** Foreigners were net buyers of 19.0 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,154.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16% higher than its previous
close at 1,156.5.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,154.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,153.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.18%, after U.S. stocks were mixed.
Japanese stocks         fell 0.24%.            
    
** The KOSPI rose 4.40% so far this year, and gained 0.9% in the
previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 287.79 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 401.
    
** The won lost 3.4% against the U.S dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 110.58.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3
basis points to 1.437%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
dropped by 0.6 basis points to 1.557%.

($1 = 1,153.6500 won)

