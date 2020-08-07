Bonds News
S.Korea stocks edge up as investors await U.S. stimulus, jobs data

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * KRW weakens against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Friday tracked global equities
higher, as investors awaited the next U.S. fiscal aid package to
bolster the economy and also hoped for positive nonfarm payroll
data. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** By 0217 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 3.43
points, or 0.15%, to 2,346.04.
    
    ** Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress and top aides to
President Donald Trump failed to make substantial progress on
Thursday on a new coronavirus aid bill during a contentious
meeting that broke up with no clear path to a deal. But both
sides expressed a willingness to continue negotiations.
                        
    
    ** Investors are also looking forward to the U.S. jobs data
due later in the day, with analysts forecasting a rise of 1.58
million new jobs last month and a decline in the unemployment
rate to 10.5%.
    
    ** Shares of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd             surged as
much as 16% to a two-month high of 20,950 won after the co
reported better-than-expected quarterly numbers.             
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 72 billion won ($60.60
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,185.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.18% lower than its previous
close at 1,183.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,186.7
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,186.5.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 439.08 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
902, the number of advancing shares was 340.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         was unchanged at 112.27.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.1 basis points to 0.807%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
dipped by 0.3 basis points to 1.303%.
    
    ($1 = 1,188.0300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
