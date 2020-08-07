S.Korea stocks edge up as investors await U.S. stimulus, jobs data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * KRW weakens against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares on Friday tracked global equities higher, as investors awaited the next U.S. fiscal aid package to bolster the economy and also hoped for positive nonfarm payroll data. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** By 0217 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 3.43 points, or 0.15%, to 2,346.04. ** Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress and top aides to President Donald Trump failed to make substantial progress on Thursday on a new coronavirus aid bill during a contentious meeting that broke up with no clear path to a deal. But both sides expressed a willingness to continue negotiations. ** Investors are also looking forward to the U.S. jobs data due later in the day, with analysts forecasting a rise of 1.58 million new jobs last month and a decline in the unemployment rate to 10.5%. ** Shares of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd surged as much as 16% to a two-month high of 20,950 won after the co reported better-than-expected quarterly numbers. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 72 billion won ($60.60 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,183.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.7 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.5. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 439.08 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 340. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 112.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.807%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dipped by 0.3 basis points to 1.303%. ($1 = 1,188.0300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)