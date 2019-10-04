S.Korea stocks edge up on upbeat chip industry outlook; U.S. payrolls eyed

* KOSPI rises slightly, foreigners net sellers * Korean won jumps versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares inched up on Friday as chipmakers rose on upbeat outlook for the industry, but caution ahead of U.S. payrolls capped gains. The won rose nearly 1% against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Falling semiconductor prices and the U.S.-China trade war have bitten into profits at Samsung Electronics , but analysts expect earnings growth next year as chip prices turn around. Shares of Samsung Elec and SK Hynix gained 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively. ** Optimism over chipmakers' third-quarter profits lifted their stocks and supported the broader markets, said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. The focus is on U.S. job report after weak U.S. manufacturing data, he added. ** As of 0242 GMT, the KOSPI rose 2.79 points, or 0.14%, to 2,034.70. ** Shares of Ram Technology soared nearly 30% to hit the intraday price limit on media reports that the company has supplied liquid hydrogen fluoride to SK Hynix. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 48.6 billion won ($40.67 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,195.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.86% higher than its previous close at 1,206.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.4 per U.S. dollar, up 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.33%, after U.S. stocks climbed . Japanese stocks fell 0.18%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 0.32% so far this year, but gained 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 188.40 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 246. ** The won has lost 6.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 points to 110.99. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.6 basis points to 1.248%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 1.431%. ($1 = 1,195.1000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)