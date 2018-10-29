FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 3:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks extend falls on global woes

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell for a fifth
straight session on Monday, as investor sentiment remained
fragile over a range of global factors such as intensifying
China-U.S. trade spat, concerns about U.S. corporate earnings,
Italy's budget woes and rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The won rose, while bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:27 GMT, the KOSPI was down 10.97 points, or 0.54
percent, at 2,016.18, hovering near its lowest since early
December 2016 hit last week.  

** Shares of LG Chem            , South Korea's largest chemical
producer, climbed as much as 7.4 percent after profit from the
company's battery business hit a quarterly record high.
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,138.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.27 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,141.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,140.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,120.4 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.1 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 17.8 percent so far this year, and
down by 11.15 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 197,648,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 895, the number of advancing shares was 158.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 37,413 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.95 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.18 points to 108.84.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
