S.Korea stocks extend falls on global woes

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell for a fifth straight session on Monday, as investor sentiment remained fragile over a range of global factors such as intensifying China-U.S. trade spat, concerns about U.S. corporate earnings, Italy's budget woes and rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won rose, while bond yields fell. ** At 02:27 GMT, the KOSPI was down 10.97 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,016.18, hovering near its lowest since early December 2016 hit last week. ** Shares of LG Chem , South Korea's largest chemical producer, climbed as much as 7.4 percent after profit from the company's battery business hit a quarterly record high. ** The won was quoted at 1,138.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,141.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,140.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,120.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.1 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 17.8 percent so far this year, and down by 11.15 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 197,648,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 158. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 37,413 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.95 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 points to 108.84. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)