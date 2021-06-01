Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks extend gains as trade data signals strong growth

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares extended gains on Tuesday, as investors
lapped up stellar exports data and factory activity, which
implied stronger growth for Asia's fourth-largest economy. The
Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
 
** The benchmark KOSPI         was up 22.82 points, or 0.71%, at
3,226.74, as of 0207 GMT.
           
** South Korean exports logged their sharpest expansion in 32
years in May, marking another robust month of shipments, fuelled
by stronger consumer demand globally as many economies start to
reopen.             
    
** The country's factory activity in May also extended growth
into an eighth straight month, a private sector survey showed on
Tuesday, due to recovery in global demand although the pace of
expansion eased slightly.              
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.37% and peer SK Hynix             climbed
1.18%, while LG Chem             rose 1.10% and Naver
            advanced 1.52%.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 86.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,106.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.41% higher than its previous
close at 1,110.9.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,105.8 per
dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,105.1.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 589.47 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
912, the number of advancing shares was 533.
    
** The won weakened 1.8% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 110.74.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9
basis points to 1.219%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 0.9 basis points to 2.188%.    
    
    

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
