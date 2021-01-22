Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks extend gains on tech boost

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Friday for a fourth straight
session and were poised to post their 11th weekly gain in 12,
led by technology heavyweights Naver and Kakao. The won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 17.64 points, or 0.56%, to
3,178.48 by 0200 GMT, adding 2.8% so far this week. It had
settled 1.5% higher on Thursday, marking its record close. 
    
    ** Portal giant Naver             and messenger app operator
Kakao             surged 7.9% and 4.1%, respectively, following
gains in Apple Inc          and other U.S. tech shares.
    
    ** Other major heavyweights traded mixed: chip giant Samsung
Electronics             was up 0.2%, while peer SK Hynix
            slid 0.8%. 
    
    ** A Reuters poll showed the South Korean economy likely
grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter as a boost in
exports was partially offset by sluggish domestic demand due to
toughened COVID-19 social distancing measures since late last
year.             
    
    ** "Investors are closely watching the $1.9 trillion U.S.
stimulus and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's remark. Next
week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is also eyed," said DS
Investment & Securities' Na Jeong-hwan.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 44.3 billion won ($40.24
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,101.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.27% lower than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,101.2
per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,100.6.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 point to 111.54.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.8 basis points to 0.979%.

($1 = 1,101.0200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)
