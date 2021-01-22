S.Korea stocks extend gains on tech boost

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday for a fourth straight session and were poised to post their 11th weekly gain in 12, led by technology heavyweights Naver and Kakao. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 17.64 points, or 0.56%, to 3,178.48 by 0200 GMT, adding 2.8% so far this week. It had settled 1.5% higher on Thursday, marking its record close. ** Portal giant Naver and messenger app operator Kakao surged 7.9% and 4.1%, respectively, following gains in Apple Inc and other U.S. tech shares. ** Other major heavyweights traded mixed: chip giant Samsung Electronics was up 0.2%, while peer SK Hynix slid 0.8%. ** A Reuters poll showed the South Korean economy likely grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter as a boost in exports was partially offset by sluggish domestic demand due to toughened COVID-19 social distancing measures since late last year. ** "Investors are closely watching the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's remark. Next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is also eyed," said DS Investment & Securities' Na Jeong-hwan. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 44.3 billion won ($40.24 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,101.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,101.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 111.54. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 0.979%. ($1 = 1,101.0200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)