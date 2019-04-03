S.Korea stocks extend gains on trade talks optimism

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday after a report that the United States and China are drawing closer to a final trade agreement. The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The main KOSPI index rose 8.12 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,185.30, heading for a fourth straight session of gains. ** Officials from the world's top two economies have resolved most of the issues standing in the way of a deal to end their long-running trade dispute, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. ** Shares of South Korean game makers rose after the Chinese regulators approved 30 imported online video games on Tuesday. Netmarble Corp , PearlAbyss and Webzen climbed as much as 5 percent, 7.6 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 104.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11 percent higher than its previous close at 1,136.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.50 percent, after U.S. stocks trod water on Tuesday . Japanese stocks rose 0.62 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 6.99 percent so far this year, and fell 1.5 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 147.38 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 492. ** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 109.60, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.714 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed by 2.2 basis points to 1.879 percent. (Reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)