S.Korea stocks extend losses on bleak growth outlook

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index dropped on Wednesday after the government cut this year's growth target, putting more strain on investor sentiment that has been already hit by fragile export data released earlier this week. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** South Korea cut this year's economic growth target to what would be a seven-year low as the prolonged U.S.-China tariff war hit global demand for the export powerhouse's manufactured goods. The government now aims to achieve growth of between 2.4% and 2.5% this year, slower than the 2.6% to 2.7% range seen earlier. ** South Korea posted biggest fall in exports in three-and-a-half years in June, data showed on Monday, denting government hopes for a pick-up in economic growth after a shocking decline in the first quarter. ** The KOSPI index is under growing downside pressure after the ministry lowered this year's growth outlook, said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at KB Securities. South Korea's economic fundamentals are likely to fall from the current level, he added. ** As of 0218 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 15.05 points, or 0.71%, to 2,106.97, heading for a fourth straight session of losses. ** The government's promise to boost support for more investment in local firms that produce chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing process lifted shares of chip-related firms. Shares of Ram Technology and Ocean Bridge rose as much as 20% and 15%, respectively. ** The measure came in response to Japan's decision to tighten export controls of high-tech materials to South Korea amid deepening row over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 86.8 billion won ($74.11 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,171.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.44% lower than its previous close at 1,166.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,171.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,170.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.38%, after U.S. stocks gained . Japanese stocks fell 0.68%. ** The KOSPI has risen 3.10% so far this year, and gained 3.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 234.33 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 209. ** The won has lost 4.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.51, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 1.429%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 1.542%. ($1 = 1,171.3000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)