October 19, 2018 / 2:36 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks extend losses on global economic concerns; won gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won edges up versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Friday as
global sentiment was dented by trade rows, Italy's 2019 budget
issue, higher U.S. interest rates and China's sluggish third
quarter GDP growth. The won edged up while bond yields rose.
 
** China's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 6.5
percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, marking the
weakest rate since the global financial crisis, official data
showed on Friday.                
 
** At 02:01 GMT, the KOSPI was down 16.94 points or 0.79 percent
at 2,135.48.
** South Korean oil refineries tumble on lower oil prices,
weakened by global trade tensions and an increase in U.S. crude
inventories; SK Innovation Co Ltd            , owner of South
Korea's top refiner SK Energy, slides as much as 7.7 pct
             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,134.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform            , 0.11 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,135.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,135.2 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,116.9 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 1.09 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 12.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 6.89 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 175,594,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 206.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 60,977 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.47 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 percent to 108.59.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.69 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.984 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.98 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
