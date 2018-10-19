S.Korea stocks extend losses on global economic concerns; won gains

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won edges up versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Friday as global sentiment was dented by trade rows, Italy's 2019 budget issue, higher U.S. interest rates and China's sluggish third quarter GDP growth. The won edged up while bond yields rose. ** China's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 6.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, marking the weakest rate since the global financial crisis, official data showed on Friday. ** At 02:01 GMT, the KOSPI was down 16.94 points or 0.79 percent at 2,135.48. ** South Korean oil refineries tumble on lower oil prices, weakened by global trade tensions and an increase in U.S. crude inventories; SK Innovation Co Ltd , owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, slides as much as 7.7 pct ** The won was quoted at 1,134.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,135.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,116.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.09 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 12.9 percent so far this year, and down by 6.89 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 175,594,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 206. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 60,977 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.47 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 percent to 108.59. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.69 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.984 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.98 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)