S.Korea stocks fall 1 pct on dismal U.S. retail sales data

* KOSPI index declines, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell 1 percent on Friday, after four straight sessions of gains, as weak U.S. retail sales data raised fresh worries about the strength of the world's top economy. The Korean won and bond yields declined. ** At 0202 GMT, the KOSPI stock index was down 23.65 points, or 1.06 percent, at 2,202.20. However, it has gained 1.1 percent so far this week and was headed for a fifth weekly gain in six. ** U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than nine years in December as receipts fell across the board, suggesting a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018. ** South Korea's Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Holdings soared more than 27 percent as its shipbuilding unit Hanjin Heavy and Philippine banks agreed on a debt restructuring plan regarding its shipyard in the Philippines. ** Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said it won an order to build one LNG carrier for a Greek shipowner. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,125.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.11 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,110.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.13 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.07 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 9.1 percent so far this year, and up by 9.73 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 132.96 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 247. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 66.32 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.24 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.35. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.777 percent, lower than 1.795 percent last quoted on the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)