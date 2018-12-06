Asia
December 6, 2018 / 2:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks fall as China-U.S. negotiations continue, won weakens

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won declines versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell nearly 1 percent
on Thursday as Sino-U.S. trade negotiations kept markets under
pressure. Both Korean won and bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:12 GMT, the KOSPI was down 18.04 points, or 0.86
percent, at 2,083.27.
    
** Although leaders of the United States and China exchanged
conciliatory gestures, the talks between officials are in
deadlock, while U.S. yield curve is still flattened, said Kim
Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. 
    
** The narrowing difference between short-dated and long-dated
U.S. Treasury yields has prompted slowdown in U.S. economic
growth.             
    
** Shares of game giant Netmarble             fell as much as
12.4 percent after its new game showed technical errors.
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,116.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.24 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,114.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.34 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,096.55 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.51 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 14.8 percent so far this year, and
up by 0.18 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 247,921,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 887, the number of advancing shares was 186.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 173,298 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.75 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 109.07.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.875 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.90 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.