S.Korea stocks fall as China-U.S. negotiations continue, won weakens

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won declines versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday as Sino-U.S. trade negotiations kept markets under pressure. Both Korean won and bond yields fell. ** At 02:12 GMT, the KOSPI was down 18.04 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,083.27. ** Although leaders of the United States and China exchanged conciliatory gestures, the talks between officials are in deadlock, while U.S. yield curve is still flattened, said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. ** The narrowing difference between short-dated and long-dated U.S. Treasury yields has prompted slowdown in U.S. economic growth. ** Shares of game giant Netmarble fell as much as 12.4 percent after its new game showed technical errors. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,114.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117 per U.S. dollar, down 0.34 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,096.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.51 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 14.8 percent so far this year, and up by 0.18 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 247,921,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 186. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 173,298 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.75 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.07. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.875 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.90 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)