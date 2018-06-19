S.Korea stocks fall as China-U.S. trade war escalates; won steady

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields steady SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index sagged, while the won gained slightly on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing increases tariffs again, escalating the tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two biggest economies. Bond yields rose. ** At 0214 GMT, the KOSPI was down 19.75 points or 0.83 percent at 2,356.49. Shares of Samsung Biologics dropped as much as 5.3 percent, while LG Chem slipped up to 3.3 percent, marking their biggest percentage loss since May 30. ** U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, and said he had asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify the Chinese products to be subject to the new tariffs. He said the move was in retaliation for China's decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. goods. ** South Korea's railway-related firms and cement producers rose on expectations to benefit from any inter-Korean infrastructure projects after the United States and South Korea agreed to suspend a joint military drill scheduled for August. Shares of Daea TI gained as much as 9.2 percent to the highest since June 8, while Ssangyong Cement jumps 6.9 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,104.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,087.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.99 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 3.7 percent so far this year, and slipped 5.53 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 266,819,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 884, the number of advancing shares was 189. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 92,682 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 3.58 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,106.6 on June 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.06. ** The benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.178 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.18 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)