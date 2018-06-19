FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
June 19, 2018 / 2:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks fall as China-U.S. trade war escalates; won steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields steady

    SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         sagged, while the won
            gained slightly on Tuesday after U.S. President
Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing
increases tariffs again, escalating the tit-for-tat trade war
between the world's two biggest economies. Bond yields rose. 
 
** At 0214 GMT, the KOSPI was down 19.75 points or 0.83 percent
at 2,356.49. Shares of Samsung Biologics             dropped as
much as 5.3 percent, while LG Chem             slipped up to 3.3
percent, marking their biggest percentage loss since May 30.
    
** U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a
10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, and said he
had asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to
identify the Chinese products to be subject to the new tariffs.
He said the move was in retaliation for China's decision to
raise tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. goods.             

** South Korea's railway-related firms and cement producers rose
on expectations to benefit from any inter-Korean infrastructure
projects after the United States and South Korea agreed to
suspend a joint military drill scheduled for August. Shares of
Daea TI             gained as much as 9.2 percent to the highest
since June 8, while Ssangyong Cement             jumps 6.9
percent.                 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,104.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,104.8.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,104.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous session, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
asked at 1,087.4 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.99 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 3.7 percent so far this year, and
slipped 5.53 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 266,819,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 884, the number of advancing shares was 189.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 92,682 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 3.58 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018, and low is 1,106.6 on June 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 108.06.
 
** The benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.178
percent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.18 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.