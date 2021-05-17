Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks fall as coronavirus cases spike in Taiwan and rest of Asia

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell on Monday as spikes in coronavirus
cases in Taiwan and other parts of Asia weighed on investor
sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 21.67 points, or 0.69%, to
3,131.65, as of 02:32 GMT, down for a fourth session in five.
   
** Taiwan is racing to contain its worst outbreak, while
chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
          said it was reducing movement of people across chip
factories.                          
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.62% and peer SK Hynix             declined
0.84%, while LG Chem             rose 0.47% and Naver
            was flat.
    
** Concern that Taiwan and the rest of Asia could face an even
more serious coronavirus situation is hurting investor
sentiment, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
        
** Foreigners were net sellers of 280.5 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37% lower than its previous
close at 1,128.6.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,133.0 per
dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,132.6.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 8.98% this year, and gained 2.1% in the
previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 407.44 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
908, the number of advancing shares was 309.
    
** The won has lost 4.1% against the dollar this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 point to 110.97.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3
basis point to 1.113%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
3.4 basis points to 2.126%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
