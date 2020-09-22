Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks fall as new virus curbs in Europe fuel growth concerns

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell around 2% on Tuesday, tracking
losses in global equity markets as new coronavirus restrictions
in Europe threatened to upend a nascent economic recovery. Both
the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** By 0246 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         dropped 46.34
points, or 1.94%, to 2,343.05.
    
    ** "Though the COVID-19 concerns are stabilising within the
country, the UK economic lockdown measures have affected global
financial markets," said Lee Jae-sun, analyst at Hana Financial
Investment.
    
    ** With COVID-19 infections on the rise in Europe, countries
 including Denmark, Greece and England have tightened curbs to
stop the spread of the virus, hammering investor sentiment as
new business restrictions could further pressure the economy.
                        
    
    ** Most of South Korea's market heavyweights slumped, with
the two largest - Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            - falling 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively.
    
    ** Meanwhile, LG Chem            , a Tesla Inc         
supplier, soared as much as 5.1% ahead of the electric-car
maker's "Battery Day" event on hopes for increased battery cell
purchases from Tesla.             
    
    ** Samsung BioLogics             was up 0.3% after the
company announced a long-term supply agreement with AstraZeneca
       .             
    
    ** South Korea reported 61 new coronavirus cases as of
Monday midnight, lower than 70 a day earlier. 
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 71.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,164.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.52% lower than its previous
close at 1,158.0.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,163.3
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, wwhile in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,163.4.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.9 basis points to 0.895%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.469%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up