July 14, 2020 / 2:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks fall as raft of negative drivers weigh

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW weakens against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets: 
    ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as a record number of
global coronavirus infections, mounting U.S.-China tensions and
grim outlook for corporate earnings dented risk appetite. The
Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
    
    ** As of 0230 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was down
11.31 points, or 0.52%, at 2,174.75.
    
    ** Broader sentiment was hit after the number of coronavirus
infections around the world touched 13 million on Monday,
according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five
days.                          
    
    ** The Trump administration plans to soon scrap a 2013
agreement between U.S. and Chinese auditing authorities, a
senior State Department official said, a move that could
foreshadow a broader crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese firms
under fire for sidestepping American disclosure rules.
            
    
    ** The European Union also said it is preparing
counter-measures on China in response to Beijing's new security
law on Hong Kong.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 21.4 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,206.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.50% lower than its previous
close at 1,200.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,207.1
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,206.5.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 1.18%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 394.98 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 307.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 112.01.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.8 basis points to 0.853%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.408%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
