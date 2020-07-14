S.Korea stocks fall as raft of negative drivers weigh

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * KRW weakens against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as a record number of global coronavirus infections, mounting U.S.-China tensions and grim outlook for corporate earnings dented risk appetite. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** As of 0230 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 11.31 points, or 0.52%, at 2,174.75. ** Broader sentiment was hit after the number of coronavirus infections around the world touched 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days. ** The Trump administration plans to soon scrap a 2013 agreement between U.S. and Chinese auditing authorities, a senior State Department official said, a move that could foreshadow a broader crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese firms under fire for sidestepping American disclosure rules. ** The European Union also said it is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijing's new security law on Hong Kong. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 21.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,206.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.50% lower than its previous close at 1,200.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,207.1 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,206.5. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.18%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 394.98 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 307. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 112.01. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 0.853%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.408%. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)