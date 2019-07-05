Asia
July 5, 2019 / 2:26 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

S.Korea stocks fall as Samsung Electronics Q2 profit guidance weighs

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:

** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         dropped on Friday,
dragged by memory chip stocks, as Samsung Electronics'
            second-quarter profit guidance added to investor
concerns over the country's mainstay export item. The Korean won
and the benchmark bond yield also fell.
    
** Samsung Electronics            , South Korea's largest
company, said its second-quarter operating profit likely fell
56% from a year earlier, sending its shares down as much as
1.5%. A drop in memory chip shipments to embattled Chinese
telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies          exacerbated
a supply glut and put downward pressure on chip prices, analysts
say.             
    
** The electric sub-index         was the biggest percentage
loser with a 1.4% drop, while SK Hynix             also fell 2%.
    
** Samsung's latest announcement is unlikely to lead to rebound
in the broader market, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at
Daishin Securities. In addition to the Sino-U.S. trade conflict,
Japan's export curbs and signs of trade conflicts widening
globally would delay the recovery of global economy, Lee added. 
    
** As of 0213 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 6.79
points or 0.32% to 2,101.94.
     
** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.8 billion won ($4.11
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,170.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.18% lower than its previous
close at 1,168.6.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,169.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,167.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.02%           . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.09%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 3.34% so far this year, and gained 2.1%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 194.76 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 435.
    
** The won has lost 4.7% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 110.62, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1
basis points to 1.407%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 0.9 basis points to 1.514%.

($1 = 1,169.1200 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
