S.Korea stocks fall as Samsung Electronics Q2 profit guidance weighs

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index dropped on Friday, dragged by memory chip stocks, as Samsung Electronics' second-quarter profit guidance added to investor concerns over the country's mainstay export item. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** Samsung Electronics , South Korea's largest company, said its second-quarter operating profit likely fell 56% from a year earlier, sending its shares down as much as 1.5%. A drop in memory chip shipments to embattled Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies exacerbated a supply glut and put downward pressure on chip prices, analysts say. ** The electric sub-index was the biggest percentage loser with a 1.4% drop, while SK Hynix also fell 2%. ** Samsung's latest announcement is unlikely to lead to rebound in the broader market, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. In addition to the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, Japan's export curbs and signs of trade conflicts widening globally would delay the recovery of global economy, Lee added. ** As of 0213 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 6.79 points or 0.32% to 2,101.94. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.8 billion won ($4.11 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,170.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,168.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,169.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,167.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02% . Japanese stocks rose 0.09%. ** The KOSPI has risen 3.34% so far this year, and gained 2.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 194.76 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 435. ** The won has lost 4.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.62, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.407%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.514%. ($1 = 1,169.1200 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)