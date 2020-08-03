S.Korea stocks fall as stalled U.S. stimulus weighs on PMI, trade data optimism

* KOSPI edges down, foreigners net sellers * KRW weakens against USD * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares inched down on Monday, as dented hopes over the U.S. stimulus plan and a global surge in coronavirus infections offset optimism around domestic data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0229 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 4.47 points, or 0.20%, to 2,244.90. ** White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic on reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the pandemic. ** A private survey showed on Monday South Korea's manufacturing activity shrank at a much slower pace in July, signalling that a gradual recovery in demand is gaining momentum, although the resurgence in infections remained a risk. ** Also, the country on Saturday reported a 7.0% contraction in July exports, the slowest in four months, also providing further signs of a recovery. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 136.4 billion won ($114.27 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,193.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,191.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.0 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.1. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.54%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 369.50 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 297. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 112.30. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.3 basis points to 0.793%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 0.1 basis points to 1.296%. ($1 = 1,193.6600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)