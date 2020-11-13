S.Korea stocks fall as surging COVID-19 infections eclipse vaccine hopes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won edges down against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday as worries over rising coronavirus infections at home and abroad outweighed hopes of a successful vaccine. The won edged down, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** KOSPI fell 8.19 points, or 0.33%, to 2,467.43 as of 0155 GMT, after the index snapped an eight-day rally with a 0.4% slide on Thursday. ** South Korea reported 191 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, the sharpest daily jump in 10 weeks and compared with 143 a day earlier. ** New U.S. COVID-19 infections hit fresh records and were above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally. ** European officials on Thursday said measures to control a surge in infections as winter approaches must continue. ** Market heavyweights traded mixed. Drugmaker Celltrion and batterymaker Samsung SDI fell 2.4% and 4%, respectively, while Samsung Electronics rose 1.5% and Hyundai Motor was up 2%. ** South Korea's second-largest carrier Asiana Airlines Inc surged as much as 25.6% to hit a near seven-month high, while its affiliates and top shareholder jumped after reports of new acquisition talks. ** Foreigners were net buyers for a seventh straight session, purchasing 126.8 billion won ($113.78 million) worth shares, the longest buying spree since mid-January. They have bought 3.76 trillion won worth shares for the past six days. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,114.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.62. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 0.964%. ($1 = 1,114.4500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)