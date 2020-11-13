Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

S.Korea stocks fall as surging COVID-19 infections eclipse vaccine hopes

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won edges down against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Friday as worries over rising
coronavirus infections at home and abroad outweighed hopes of a
successful vaccine. The won edged down, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
    ** KOSPI         fell 8.19 points, or 0.33%, to 2,467.43 as
of 0155 GMT, after the index snapped an eight-day rally with a
0.4% slide on Thursday.
    
    ** South Korea reported 191 new coronavirus cases as of
Thursday midnight, the sharpest daily jump in 10 weeks and
compared with 143 a day earlier.
    
    ** New U.S. COVID-19 infections hit fresh records and were
above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, according to a
Reuters tally.             
    
    ** European officials on Thursday said measures to control a
surge in infections as winter approaches must continue.
            
    
    ** Market heavyweights traded mixed. Drugmaker Celltrion
            and batterymaker Samsung SDI             fell 2.4%
and 4%, respectively, while Samsung Electronics             rose
1.5% and Hyundai Motor             was up 2%.
    
    ** South Korea's second-largest carrier Asiana Airlines Inc
            surged as much as 25.6% to hit a near seven-month
high, while its affiliates and top shareholder jumped after
reports of new acquisition talks.                         
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers for a seventh straight
session, purchasing 126.8 billion won ($113.78 million) worth
shares, the longest buying spree since mid-January. They have
bought 3.76 trillion won worth shares for the past six days.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,113.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.12% higher than its previous
close at 1,114.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,114.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,114.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.62.
    
    ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 0.6 basis points to 0.964%.

($1 = 1,114.4500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
