S.Korea stocks fall as U.S.-China spar over Hong Kong dims trade deal hopes

    * KOSPI drops as much as 1.6%, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won hits 1-month low vs dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares slumped as much as 1.6% on Thursday on
worries about a further delay in the U.S.-China trade deal as
U.S. President Donald Trump was likely to sign legislation in
support of Hong Kong protesters. The won dropped to a one-month
low and the benchmark bond yield also fell.
    
** The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two
bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to
China about human rights.             
    
** By 0223 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         fell
23.67 points, or 1.11%, to 2,101.65.  
    
** Asiana IDT             and Air Busan             — affiliates
of South Korea's Asiana Airlines             — jumped on
expectations that the carrier's potential owner may sell both
subsidiaries.             
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 208.4 billion won ($177.33
million) worth of shares on the main board, and were set to
extend the their selloff for the eleventh straight session. 
    
** Foreign investors are dumping local stocks after negative
reports about the trade talks overnight and ahead of the
rebalancing of MSCI index, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,176.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.51% lower than its previous
close at 1,170.1. The currency hit the lowest level since Oct.
21. 
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,175.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,175.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.41%, after U.S. stocks shrank
overnight            . Japanese stocks         fell 1.77%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 2.45% so far this year, and gained 3.9%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 268.21 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 82.
    
** The won has lost 5.1% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.07 points to 110.37, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late
afternoon trade.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2
basis points to 1.439%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 2.3 basis points to 1.650%.

($1 = 1,175.2000 won)
    

