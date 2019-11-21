S.Korea stocks fall as U.S.-China spar over Hong Kong dims trade deal hopes

* KOSPI drops as much as 1.6%, foreigners net sellers * Korean won hits 1-month low vs dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slumped as much as 1.6% on Thursday on worries about a further delay in the U.S.-China trade deal as U.S. President Donald Trump was likely to sign legislation in support of Hong Kong protesters. The won dropped to a one-month low and the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights. ** By 0223 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 23.67 points, or 1.11%, to 2,101.65. ** Asiana IDT and Air Busan — affiliates of South Korea's Asiana Airlines — jumped on expectations that the carrier's potential owner may sell both subsidiaries. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 208.4 billion won ($177.33 million) worth of shares on the main board, and were set to extend the their selloff for the eleventh straight session. ** Foreign investors are dumping local stocks after negative reports about the trade talks overnight and ahead of the rebalancing of MSCI index, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,176.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.51% lower than its previous close at 1,170.1. The currency hit the lowest level since Oct. 21. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,175.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.41%, after U.S. stocks shrank overnight . Japanese stocks fell 1.77%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.45% so far this year, and gained 3.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 268.21 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 82. ** The won has lost 5.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 110.37, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.439%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.650%. ($1 = 1,175.2000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)