S.Korea stocks fall as U.S. election, pandemic uncertainties persist

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares continued to decline on Friday as uncertainties over upcoming U.S. election and coronavirus infections globally dented risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0213 GMT, the KOSPI slid 20.38 points, or 0.88%, to 2,306.29, set for its fourth session of losses in five. On a weekly basis, the index was seen reversing the previous week's 0.8% gain. ** Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as France and Germany implemented fresh lockdowns. ** Meanwhile, the White House coronavirus task force urged tough countermeasures as at least nine states reported record daily increases in new infections on Thursday. ** "Not only the COVID-19 but also the U.S. election uncertainties continued to dampen investor sentiment," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon. ** "The U.S. election will be the most important event next week, while the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and corporate earnings will likely add to market volatility," he added. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 232.8 billion won ($206.53 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31% higher than its previous close at 1,131.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,126.9. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.78. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.928%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.544%. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)