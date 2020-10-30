Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks fall as U.S. election, pandemic uncertainties persist

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares continued to decline on Friday as
uncertainties over upcoming U.S. election and coronavirus
infections globally dented risk appetite. Both the won and the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0213 GMT, the KOSPI         slid 20.38 points, or
0.88%, to 2,306.29, set for its fourth session of losses in
five. On a weekly basis, the index was seen reversing the
previous week's 0.8% gain.
    
    ** Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for
the first time on Wednesday, as France and Germany implemented
fresh lockdowns.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, the White House coronavirus task force urged
tough countermeasures as at least nine states reported record
daily increases in new infections on Thursday.             
    
    ** "Not only the COVID-19 but also the U.S. election
uncertainties continued to dampen investor sentiment," said Hana
Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.
    
    ** "The U.S. election will be the most important event next
week, while the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and corporate
earnings will likely add to market volatility," he added.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 232.8 billion won ($206.53
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,127.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.31% higher than its previous
close at 1,131.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.3
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,126.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 111.78.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.1 basis points to 0.928%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.544%.

($1 = 1,127.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
