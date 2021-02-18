S.Korea stocks fall as virus woes linger; tech shares track overnight U.S. slide

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as lingering domestic COVID-19 worries weighed on sentiment, while technology-related stocks slipped tracked an overnight slump in Wall Street peers on inflation concerns. The won strengthened, but the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The broader KOSPI slid 16.56 points, or 0.53%, to 3,117.17 as of 0237 GMT, after declining 0.93% on Wednesday. ** Most heavyweights slid, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 0.7% and 2.3%, respectively, while LG Chem and Naver edged down 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. ** Concerns over the virus situation in South Korea persist as the country reported 621 new infections as of Wednesday midnight, unchanged from a day earlier when it marked the highest level in 39 days. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 246.3 billion won ($223.06 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31% higher than its previous close at 1,107.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.3 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.0. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.58. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.987%. ($1 = 1,104.1800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)