Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks fall as virus woes linger; tech shares track overnight U.S. slide

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as lingering
domestic COVID-19 worries weighed on sentiment, while
technology-related stocks slipped tracked an overnight slump in
Wall Street peers on inflation concerns. The won strengthened,
but the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The broader KOSPI         slid 16.56 points, or 0.53%, to
3,117.17 as of 0237 GMT, after declining 0.93% on Wednesday.
    
    ** Most heavyweights slid, with chip giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             falling 0.7%
and 2.3%, respectively, while LG Chem             and Naver
            edged down 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.
    
    ** Concerns over the virus situation in South Korea persist
as the country reported 621 new infections as of Wednesday
midnight, unchanged from a day earlier when it marked the
highest level in 39 days.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 246.3 billion won 
($223.06 million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,104.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.31% higher than its previous
close at 1,107.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,104.3
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,104.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.58.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.987%.


($1 = 1,104.1800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
